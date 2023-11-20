Study on Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A(H5N1) Virus Infections in Wild Terrestrial Mammals

In a recent study, researchers characterized the pathophysiology of infection by the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A (H5N1) viral organism in non-domesticated terrestrial animals across the United States. The virus, comparable to those found in Eurasian strains, was identified in the US in December of 2021 and spread to domesticated animals and non-domestic birds.





🏆 125. NewsMedical » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Global surge of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1A recent study published in Nature sheds light on the complex dynamics of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 since 2021, uncovering critical shifts in the virus's behavior and providing insights for more effective mitigation strategies.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

SARS-CoV-2 antigens stick around: Study finds virus markers can linger for over a yearResearchers found that SARS-CoV-2 antigens can persist in the body for up to 14 months after initial infection, challenging the idea that COVID-19 is a transient illness. This finding has implications for understanding long-term effects of the virus and could influence future treatments and vaccines.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

Study finds virus can spread through cruise ship cabins despite ventilationA new study has found that the virus can spread through cruise ship cabins despite ventilation systems, highlighting the need for additional measures to prevent transmission.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

Cruise ship cabin study reveals optimal airflow to curb virus spreadResearch shows proper ventilation rates can limit virus spread in cruise cabins, with medium airflow optimizing droplet containment and air renewal.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

Study explores immunogenicity of insect-specific virus vectored Zika vaccineResearchers investigate the immunogenicity, safety, and effectiveness of Aripo-Zika (ARPV/ZIKV), a chimeric insect-specific flavivirus (ISFV)-Zika vaccine. The study finds that the vaccine protects against viremia, weight loss, and death in mouse models, as well as inhibiting transmission to newborns in utero.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

Avian flu decimates 5% of Peru's sea lions, sparking conservation alarmOver 5,000 Peruvian sea lions, approximately 5% of Peru's population, succumbed to a mass mortality event linked to the avian influenza A(H5N1) virus, signaling an urgent need for research and conservation efforts to prevent further declines.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »