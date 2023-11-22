Study on Epidemiology of Head Injuries in Pedestrian-Motor Vehicle Accidents in Iran

A recent study analyzed the epidemiology, characteristics of head injuries, and gender differences in the Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOS) among pedestrians involved in motor vehicle accidents in northern Iran.





NewsMedical » / 🏆 19. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Starfish bodies may more closely resemble a head, study suggestsThe new research helps to answer the mystery of how these creatures evolved their distinctive body shape.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Starfish bodies may more closely resemble a head, study suggestsThe new research helps to answer the mystery of how these creatures evolved their distinctive body shape.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Tassimo machines head to head as they hit 50% saleWe reviewed two of Tassimo's biggest sellers as they are included in Black Friday deals

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Lucas and Theo Hernandez go head to head as brotherly love is put to the testPrior to this season's Champions League group games, Lucas and Theo Hernandez had never come up against each other in competitive action

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Autosport Awards: Alonso and Verstappen go head to head, Red Bull dominate shortlistsMax Verstappen could make it a hat-trick of wins in December.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Splendour goes head to head with giants of UK festival sceneThe winners will be announced in December

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »