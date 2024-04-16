Study Investigates the Influence of SARS-CoV-2 Infection on Children's Asthma Risk

By Tarun Sai LomteApr 16 2024Reviewed by Lily Ramsey, LLM A recent study published in Pediatrics investigated whether severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection influences children's asthma risk .Background Respiratory viral infections in childhood are potential risk factors for asthma. Various studies have reported associations between acute wheezing illnesses in infancy and subsequent progression to asthma later in life.

About the study In the present study, researchers investigated whether SARS-CoV-2 infection modified pediatric rates of incident asthma. They used electronic health records of children aged between 1 and 16 receiving care within the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Care Network. ICD codes for post-viral wheeze and reactive airway disease were not considered. Asthma-related medicines included corticosteroids, β agonists, biologics, and leukotriene modulators.

SARS-CoV-2-positive individuals were more likely to have allergic rhinitis but less likely to have food allergies than those who tested negative. During the follow-up, 573 individuals were diagnosed with asthma, including 516 subjects who tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. Nevertheless, age, atopic comorbidities, and Black race were associated with new asthma diagnoses. In sub-group analyses, SARS-CoV-2 positivity was not associated with new asthma diagnoses across age categories.

Study SARS-Cov-2 Infection Children Asthma Risk

