Study Investigates the Association Between Cannabis Use and Glaucoma

In a recent study, researchers investigate the association between cannabis use and primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), a severe non-communicable eye disease. Glaucoma is an umbrella term used to describe eye diseases characterized by irreversible damage to the optic nerve. The condition and its symptoms can progress slowly, thus causing many patients to be unaware of its presence. The only accurate diagnostic approach for glaucoma is a comprehensive dilated eye exam.

Despite its silence and slow progression, glaucoma is responsible for more than 78 million permanent losses of vision globally, thereby making it the leading cause of blindness in the world today

