Study: How Promising Are “Ultraprocessed” Front-of-Package Labels?

In a recent study published in the journal Nutrients, researchers investigated how United States (US) adults perceive "ultra-processed" labels on food packaging and their potential to influence consumer behavior towards healthier choices .

Study Ultra-Processed Labels Food Packaging Consumer Behavior Healthier Choices

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Microneedles offer a promising solution for the treatment of diabetic woundsThe global population of patients with diabetic wounds is expected to rise to between 9.1 million to 26.1 million by 2030.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

UCLA researchers develop promising vaccine against deadly melioidosis bacteriumIn a mouse study, UCLA researchers tested a vaccine against the bacterium that causes melioidosis and found it was highly protective against the disease, which is endemic in many tropical areas, causing approximately 165,000 cases with 89,000 fatalities around the world each year.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Next boss gives promising update for shoppers as profits rise...I can reveal when your bills will finally start going down and why price of pasta and butter will drop

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

He was a promising Liverpool prodigy then he became NuclearDogJamie Cassidy was once spoken about in the same breath as Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen - now he is in prison

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

A promising new approach to data sharing in neuroscience researchLoren Frank's HHMI lab at UCSF has pioneered an ambitious framework for sharing vast neuroscience datasets and complicated analysis methods, a step toward tipping the culture of science toward more effective and fruitful collaboration.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

New research identifies promising drug combination for multiple myeloma treatmentNew research from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland has found that venetoclax, a medication currently approved for leukemia, provides benefits for patients with multiple myeloma when used in combination with another drug. This discovery offers a new avenue of treatment options for the currently incurable disease.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »