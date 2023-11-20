Study Finds Support for Meat-Free Mondays in Hospital Cafés

In a recent study, researchers investigated support and implementation variables towards the Meat-Free Mondays movement in hospital café employees. The study found that more than half of the participants were actively contributing to the movement, and nearly 60% supported it. Greater inclusion and consultation with café employees were found to be influential in making the movement successful.





🏆 125. NewsMedical » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man bans sister from serving vegan menu at family reunionA meat-free gathering, but certainly not a drama-free one.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

Graphic cigarette packet-style warnings could help people reduce meat consumption, study findsResearchers from Durham University tested a variety of warnings, including ones about climate change, health risks and even future pandemics.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

Graphic warnings on meat could reduce consumption, Durham University study findsDurham University researchers have found putting graphic warnings on meat, like those on cigarettes, could reduce consumption.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

Warning Labels on Meat Could Improve Public Health and Reduce Carbon FootprintA study conducted by Durham University suggests that the use of warning labels on meat options could have a positive impact on public health and reduce the UK's carbon footprint. The study tested various warning labels, including those highlighting the climate damage, health risks, and pandemics associated with meat consumption. The results showed that all warning labels effectively discouraged people from choosing meat-based meals, reducing meat meal selections by 7 to 10 percent. Participants favored the climate warning labels the most and found them to be the most credible. The study is published in the academic journal, Appetite.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

Graphic Warning Labels on Meat Could Slash ConsumptionA new study suggests that graphic health warnings on meat products, similar to those on cigarette packets, could help reduce meat consumption and benefit the environment. Researchers from Durham University found that warnings about the impact of meat farming on global warming could encourage consumers to make healthier choices and reduce their carbon footprint. The study tested various warnings, including those related to climate change, health risks, and future pandemics, and all proved effective in discouraging people from selecting meat-based meals. The UK's independent Climate Change Committee has stated that reducing meat and dairy consumption by one fifth would help the country meet its environmental commitments.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »

You can get £3 off at KFC with a simple codeThere is also a way to get free popcorn chicken and, for some, free home delivery

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 125. / 21 Read more »