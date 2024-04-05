Study Finds Social Connections Impact End-of-Life Outcomes in Older Adults

In a recent study published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity, researchers investigated the impact of social connections on end-of-life outcomes in older adults across 19 countries . The study found that social connections have a significant influence on symptoms, healthcare utilization , and place of death .

This highlights the importance of understanding the dynamic nature of social ties in the final stages of life.

