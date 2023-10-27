Study finds metformin can help manage weight gain side effect of bipolar medications

(2023, October 27) retrieved 27 October 2023 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-10-metformin-weight-gain-side-effect.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.Use this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use ourThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient's address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Medical Xpress in any form.Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. headtopics.com

Read more:

medical_xpress »

New York powers past Charlotte in MLS wild-card match, will face Cincinnati nextElias Manoel opened the scoring in the 10th minute. He added goals in the 37th and 78th minutes, completing the hat trick. Read more ⮕

Poor Growth in Infants Affects Brain Function and Cognition, Study FindsA study conducted by Professor John Spencer from the University of East Anglia reveals that poor growth in infants can have an impact on brain function and cognition. The study found that typically-developing infants showed engagement of a working memory brain network, while stunted infants showed a different pattern suggesting distractibility. This is the first study to examine how stunting affects brain power in infancy. Read more ⮕

Soaring rental bills leave average university student with 50p a week to live onIn the past two years, the annual rent for a student room in England was found to have risen by almost 15%, wiping out maintenance loans. Read more ⮕

Husband found guilty of murdering university lecturer wifeA 'jealous' husband who stabbed his university lecturer wife to death with a kitchen knife in their home after wrongly suspecting she was cheating on him has been found guilty of murder. Read more ⮕

Husband found guilty of murdering university lecturer wifeA 'jealous' husband who stabbed his university lecturer wife to death with a kitchen knife in their home after wrongly suspecting she was cheating on him has been found guilty of murder. Read more ⮕

Local university seeks adults to take part in nutritional intervention studiesThe researchers hope to learn more about the gut microbiome Read more ⮕