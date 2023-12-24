Study Finds Increased Sales of Emergency Contraception After New Year Holiday

Sales of emergency contraception are estimated to rise by around 10% in the US in the week after the New Year holiday, suggesting that this period is associated with increased risks of unprotected sex compared with other holidays. Other holidays such as Valentine's Day and Independence Day were also associated with an increase in sales, but to a lesser extent.

Although this annual spike in sales might seem humorous, the researchers point out that as many US states have increased restrictions on abortion 'it is indicative of unmet contraceptive need that calls for further attention.' New Year's Eve celebrations are associated with increased sexual activity, which is less likely to be protected due to increased alcohol intake. New Year's Eve is also linked to higher rates of sexual assault and limited access to other forms of contraception due to restricted opening hours of clinics, medical offices and shops





