Study Finds Increased Mortality from Nosocomial SARS-CoV-2 Infections in Pre-Vaccination Period

In a retrospective, matched cohort study published in JAMA Network Open, researchers investigated the incidence of hospital-acquired (nosocomial) severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections and the related 30-day mortality among patients hospitalized in Stockholm, Sweden.

They found that nosocomial SARS-CoV-2 infections in the pre-vaccination period and the initial days of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic were associated with an increased 30-day mortality. In contrast, they found a lower 30-day mortality in the post-vaccination phase during the Omega variant wave

