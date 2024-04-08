Study Finds Empagliflozin Does Not Significantly Reduce Heart Failure Hospitalizations or Death After Heart Attack

The use of the SGLT-2 inhibitor empagliflozin after a heart attack did not significantly reduce overall heart failure hospitalizations or death from any cause, according to a study presented at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session. However, the drug may be helpful in reducing heart failure risks following a heart attack .

Results from the EMPACT-MI trial showed that people who took empagliflozin had a lower risk of certain outcomes related to heart failure, including hospitalization, without any increased risk of adverse events

Empagliflozin Heart Attack Heart Failure Hospitalization SGLT-2 Inhibitor Study Research American College Of Cardiology

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Popular weight loss diet 'doubles risk of heart disease death', new study findsThe 16:8 diet has been used by actress Jennifer Aniston and model Heidi Klum, but researchers claim it isn't the best long-term option.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Study finds treating heart attack patients with beta-blockers may be unnecessaryHalf of all patients discharged from hospital after a heart attack are treated with beta-blockers unnecessarily. This is according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Vaping causes substantial increase in the risk of heart failure, study findsVaping may cause a 'substantial' increase in the risk of heart failure, new research suggests.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

E-cigarette Use Linked to Increased Risk of Heart Failure, Large Study FindsPeople who use e-cigarettes are significantly more likely to develop heart failure compared with those who have never used them, according to one of the largest prospective studies to date investigating possible links between vaping and heart failure.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Vaping Linked to Increased Risk of Heart Failure, Study FindsResearch suggests that vaping substantially increases the risk of heart failure, with users being almost 20% more likely to develop the condition compared to non-users. This finding challenges the previous belief that e-cigarettes are safe.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Study Finds Heart Disease Patients Consume Excessive SodiumIndividuals with heart disease consume over twice the recommended daily sodium intake, raising their risk of complications. Excess sodium can raise blood pressure and worsen heart conditions. Guidelines recommend limiting sodium intake for heart disease patients.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »