Study Explores Spousal Influence on Sleep Patterns and Circadian Preferences

In a recent study published in Communications Biology, researchers investigated how spouses influence each other's sleep patterns and circadian preferences. They used data from large-scale studies, including the UK Biobank and 23andMe. The study found correlations in sleeping patterns and circadian preference between spouses, suggesting that sleep patterns in couples are interconnected and can impact familial health.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NEWSMEDİCAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study Explores Link Between Younger Age at Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosis and Dementia RiskResearchers investigate whether younger age at atrial fibrillation (AF) diagnosis increases the risk of incident dementia. AF and dementia share common risk factors, such as stroke. Further research is needed to understand the relationship between AF and dementia.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study Explores Potential Impact of Strep A Vaccine on Antibiotic Use for Sore ThroatNew vaccine against Strep A could drastically cut antibiotic use for sore throats, study suggests 💊🦠🔬 StrepA Vaccine Antibiotic SoreThroat Vaccination MedicalResearch Public Health InfectiousDiseases Pharmacology eBioMedicine

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study Explores Role of Gut Microbes in Asthma PathogenesisUnderstanding asthma: The surprising influence of gut bacteria SciReports gutbacteria gut bacteria health guthealth microbiome gutmicrobiome asthma

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NECN: Community organizer: Churches finding places for families to sleep at nightThe House last week quietly tacked into a spending bill a provision to reinstate a policy that Massachusetts repealed over two decades ago to offer SNAP benefits to immigrants who are in the country legally, but who are not citizens.

Source: NECN | Read more »

GLAMOURMAGUK: Wellness Trends 2023: From Digestive Breath Testing To Clean SleepWhilst 2022 was the year of sea moss, collagen and CBD, next year is all about sleep syncing, hunza eating and wellness water. You heard it here first…

Source: GlamourMagUK | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Warning not to sleep with heating on at night as 'mould can take over'Keeping your heating on a night will not only result in pricey bills but could also have a negative impact on your health and your home.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »