Study Explores Potential Impact of Strep A Vaccine on Antibiotic Use for Sore Throat

A new study published in the journal eBioMedicine examines the potential impact of a vaccine against group A Streptococcus (Strep A) on reducing antibiotic use for sore throat. Sore throats are commonly caused by viral infections, but Strep A is the main cause of bacterial pharyngitis or tonsillitis. Differentiating between viral and bacterial infections is costly and time-consuming, especially in low-resource settings.

Severe complications can arise from these infections, including streptococcal toxic shock syndrome, rheumatic fever, and post-streptococcal glomerulonephritis

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NEWSMEDİCAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSMEDİCAL: Pioneering study finds predictive biomarker in lung adenocarcinomaThe potential of the transcriptome of tumor-adjacent normal lung tissue in predicting the prognosis of lung cancer.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study: Effects of Carbohydrate and Sodium in Sports Drinks for Post-Exercise RehydrationOptimal hydration post-exercise: Study compares sodium and carbohydrate levels in sports drinks for effective rehydration 🏃💦🥤 Rehydration SportsDrinks Athlete Hydration Exercise Sodium Carbohydrate Nutrients_MDPI

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study examines neuroinflammation markers in individuals with post-COVID-19 neuropsychiatric symptomsResearchers have assessed cerebrospinal fluid markers of neuroinflammation in individuals with post-COVID-19 neuropsychiatric symptoms to understand the underlying mechanisms. CSF provides a means to evaluate neuropathology in the central nervous system.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

MEDİCAL_XPRESS: Study on Blood Pressure Response to Dietary Sodium IntakeThis study examines the blood pressure response to dietary sodium intake and compares the differences between high-sodium and low-sodium diet groups. The results show significant variations in blood pressure measurements between the two diets.

Source: medical_xpress | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Vegans Consume More Ultra-Processed Foods, Study FindsIs vegan food REALLY healthier than meat? Top nutritionist ROB HOBSON compares plant-based 'burgers', 'chicken' and 'meat' pies with the real thing... and the results will surprise you

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study Finds Increased Mortality from Nosocomial SARS-CoV-2 Infections in Pre-Vaccination PeriodA retrospective study in Stockholm, Sweden, reveals that hospital-acquired SARS-CoV-2 infections during the pre-vaccination period were linked to higher 30-day mortality rates. However, the mortality rates decreased during the post-vaccination phase.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »