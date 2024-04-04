Study Explores Erigeron Breviscapus as a Treatment for Osteoarthritis

In a recent study published in Nutrients, researchers explored using Erigeron breviscapus (EB) as a treatment for osteoarthritis (OA). The study investigated the anti-inflammatory, analgesic, functional improvement, and chondroprotective effects of Erigeron breviscapus extract in osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis is a degenerative bone disorder that causes discomfort, function loss, and joint damage. The aging population and the lack of effective medicines have increased the demand for therapy.

Erigeron breviscapus, an herbal medication from East Asia, has shown promising anti-inflammatory properties that could potentially provide relief for osteoarthritis patients

Study Erigeron Breviscapus Treatment Osteoarthritis Anti-Inflammatory Analgesic Functional Improvement Chondroprotective Effects Herbal Medication East Asia

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Study Explores Association Between Depression and ObesityA new study discusses the association between depression and obesity, with previous research suggesting a close relationship between the two. The study indicates that obesity is more likely in people with major depression, but conflicting results have been reported in other studies. A healthy lifestyle is associated with mental health benefits, while an unhealthy lifestyle increases the risk of depression.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Large-scale study explores genetic link between colorectal cancer and meat intakeIn one of the largest ever gene-environment interaction studies of red meat and colorectal cancer, which explored the impact of red meat consumption on a person's cancer risk based on their genotype, researchers have identified two genetic markers that may help explain the association between the two and explain why some people face a higher...

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Unraveling the 'sixth sense': New study explores how the brain senses body position and movementHow does your brain know the position and movement of your different body parts? The sense is known as proprioception, and it is something like a 'sixth sense,' allowing us to move freely without constantly watching our limbs.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Study explores characteristics associated with poor COVID-19 antibody responseAdults with certain socio-demographic and clinical characteristics may have weaker antibody responses to COVID-19 vaccination, which could leader to a higher risk of infection, according to a recent study published in Nature Communications.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Study Explores the Impact of Anxiety and Depression on Heart Disease OutcomesA new study investigates the relationship between anxiety, depression, and the outcomes of heart failure patients. Previous research has shown that anxiety and depression increase the risk of heart disease and contribute to higher healthcare costs. However, the benefits of treating anxiety or depression in heart disease patients remain uncertain.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Study explores pediatric healthcare interruptions amid COVID-19This study explores the extent to which pediatric health care was interrupted during and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »