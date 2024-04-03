In a recent study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, researchers performed a meta-analysis of long-term, large-scale, randomized, double-blinded controlled trials to determine the influence of statin medication on worsening glycemia and diabetes diagnosis. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease is a serious worldwide health problem, with diabetes playing a significant role.

Statins, which have limited side effects, can raise diabetes incidence compared to placebo or standard treatment. However, due to the scarcity of evidence for these meta-analyses, evaluating the impact of statin medication on the likelihood of acquiring new diabetes is inadequate. There is limited understanding of individuals at high risk in cases of additional risk occurring after commencing medication and ways in which statin therapy affects glycemic control in those with established diabetes

Researchers Awarded $3.2 Million Grant to Study Treatment Resistance in Cutaneous MelanomaA team of investigators from UCLA Health and UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute received a $3.2 million grant to study treatment resistance in cutaneous melanoma. The researchers aim to identify new ways to prevent and overcome resistance to targeted therapy in all sub-types of this aggressive form of skin cancer.

Researchers study newborn piglets to better understand the progression of influenzaAlthough prevention and treatment strategies are available for influenza, they are not sufficient for vulnerable populations such as young children and newborns.

Daily Shot of Apple Cider Vinegar May Aid Weight LossNew research suggests that drinking a daily shot of apple cider vinegar can help individuals lose weight. In a study of 120 people, participants who consumed a 15ml measure of apple cider vinegar before breakfast lost up to 1st 4lbs (8kg) in just three months. While experts find the results remarkable, critics argue that the study is flawed and inconclusive. The Lebanese researchers behind the study admit that they are unsure of the exact mechanism behind apple cider vinegar's slimming effect, but suggest that it may improve insulin sensitivity and energy levels based on animal studies.

First recognition of self in the mirror is spurred by touch, researchers discoverMost babies begin recognizing themselves in mirrors when they are about a year and half old. This kind of self-recognition is an important developmental milestone, and now scientists at The University of Texas at Austin have discovered a key driver for it: experiences of touch.

Researchers jimmy OpenAI's and Google's closed modelsInfosec folk aren’t thrilled that if you poke APIs enough, you learn AI's secrets

AI models show racial bias based on written dialect, researchers findThose using African American vernacular more likely to be sentenced to death, if LLMs were asked to decide

