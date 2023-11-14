Study Evaluates Effectiveness of Coadministering COVID-19 and Influenza Vaccines

In a recent study, researchers evaluated the effectiveness of coadministering the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 BA.4/5 COVID-19 vaccine and seasonal influenza vaccines in a community setting. The study found that coadministration of the vaccines was effective in preventing both COVID-19 and influenza.
MEDİCAL_XPRESS: Study on the Effectiveness of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in Patients with Stable AnginaA double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial was conducted to determine whether percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) relieves angina more than a placebo procedure in patients with stable angina who are not receiving antianginal medication. The study followed patients for 12 weeks and assessed the angina symptom score as the primary endpoint.
NEWSMEDİCAL: Study examines neuroinflammation markers in individuals with post-COVID-19 neuropsychiatric symptomsResearchers have assessed cerebrospinal fluid markers of neuroinflammation in individuals with post- COVID-19 neuropsychiatric symptoms to understand the underlying mechanisms. CSF provides a means to evaluate neuropathology in the central nervous system.
