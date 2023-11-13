Study Evaluates Concomitant Antidepressant and Statin Treatment in Real-World Setting

In a recent study published in BMC Medicine, researchers evaluate real-world acceptability, tolerability, and efficacy of concomitant antidepressant and statin treatment using data from QResearch, a large United Kingdom (UK) primary care database. There are over 350 million patients with clinical depression worldwide, a mood disorder that requires pharmacological interventions.

Clinical guidelines recommend antidepressant treatments; however, nearly 50% of them do not respond to these treatments. Moreover, over 25% of people with depressive disorders discontinue antidepressant treatment. Pre-clinical and clinical studies, including randomized clinical trials (RCTs), have examined the effects of antidepressants and found that statins are promising drugs to combine with conventional antidepressant medications

