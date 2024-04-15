Study Estimates Reduction in Prevalence of Breast, Prostate, Lung, and Colorectal Cancer by Applying Preventive Measures

By Dr. Liji Thomas, MDApr 15 2024Reviewed by Lily Ramsey, LLM New cancer cases have been increasing in the West. Those that top the list are breast, prostate, and lung cancer , with colorectal cancer .

Cancers are long-term and exacting health issues that require intensive and prolonged healthcare. Thus, it is important to build in cancer capacity into existing healthcare systems if the cancer burden is expected to rise. Statistics Denmark says that the number of those aged at least 80 is expected to double by 2050 from 2020 levels.

What were the effects of prevention? The model projected an increase in prostate cancer by 25% in 2050 relative to 2020, with a ~20% rise in breast cancers. The highest increase was for CRC in women, at 33%, and CRC in men, by ~39%. Lung cancer incidence was predicted to fall by ~17% in both sexes. If smoking were instantly eliminated, the greatest possible reduction in new cases of lung cancer by 2050 would be by 70% in both sexes. At least 75% of new lung cancers in Denmark are caused by smoking.

