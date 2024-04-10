Study Analyzes Effects of Plant-Based Meat Analogues on Cardiometabolic Health

Plant-based meat analogs ( PBMA ) have grown in popularity, but few studies have assessed their health effects. A recent American Journal of Clinical Nutrition study analyzed the effects of animal-based meat diets (ABMD) relative to PBMA diets (PBMD) on cardiometabolic health .

This study was conducted in Singapore and included adults with an elevated risk of diabetes.

Plant-Based Meat Analogues PBMA Cardiometabolic Health Diabetes Singapore

