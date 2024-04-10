Study Aims to Ensure Surgeons' Competency as They Age

As millions of Americans approach age 66, they face the inevitable question, is it time to retire? The physician population is aging alongside the general population – more than 40% of physicians in the U.S. will be 65 years or older within the next decade. In the case of surgeons, there is little guidance on how to best ensure their competency throughout their career and at the same time maintain patient safety while preserving physician dignity .

In a current study published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Board of Governors (BoG) Physician Competency and Health Workgroup seeks to provide answers to the old-age question. They have developed a strategy for sustaining lifelong competency, an evidence-based roadmap for the surgery community and their institutions of practice to support the current and future generations of surgeons throughout their careers. Research shows that, as people get older, both motor and cognitive capabilities tend to decline. This decline can impair a surgeon's clinical performance below the level of acceptable competency." Dr. Todd K. Rosengart, lead author of the study, professor and DeBakey-Bard Chair of the Michael

Surgeons Competency Aging Patient Safety Physician Dignity

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New guidelines uphold lifelong competency of surgeonsAs millions of Americans approach age 66, they face the inevitable question, is it time to retire? The physician population is aging alongside the general population—more than 40% of physicians in the U.S. will be 65 years or older within the next decade.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Surgeons pull 30cm long live eel from man's stomachThey have a theory on how it got there.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Surgeons implant pig kidney into first living human patientFor the first time ever, doctors have transplanted a genetically edited pig kidney into a human suffering from advanced kidney failure.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

US surgeons transplant pig kidney into patientMassachusetts General Hospital said it is the first time a genetically modified pig kidney has been transplanted into a living person.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

US surgeons transplant a gene-edited pig kidney into a patient for the first timeDoctors in Boston have transplanted a pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient, the latest experiment in the quest to use animal organs in humans.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

AI to Provide Heart Transplant Surgeons with New Decision-Making DataResearchers claim that artificial intelligence will offer heart transplant surgeons with valuable data for making decisions.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »