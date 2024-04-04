Student fined for pouring vodka in woman's eye and setting fire to room

A crazed student who poured vodka in a woman's eye and set fire to a room she was shut in during a rampage at St Andrews University has been fined £1,000. Ewan Harvey was also banned from contacting victim Amanda Meum for five years after being found guilty of a series of bizarre offences which endangered his flatmates. Dundee Sheriff Court was told that Harvey - who has worked as a commercial photographer for Red Bull and Audi - had held a knife to Miss Meum's throat.
The geography student was previously found guilty of chasing his flatmate with a knife and holding it to her throat as well as pouring alcohol in her eyes. Harvey claimed he had been the victim of a conspiracy by some of his flatmates, but wept in the dock after being found guilty of a catalogue of offences. Sheriff Eric Brown told him: "I was not impressed by your evidence which I considered to be unconvincing and self-serving.
