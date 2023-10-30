Stuart Kettlewell irked by confident Barry Robson comment

Spiky Stuart Kettlewell told Barry Robson his confidence about picking up a result at Fir Park might be displaced - warning him his team is in for a 'tough night' in Lanarkshire.

Motherwell host Aberdeen on Wednesday and it's a battle between two sides struggling for form in the Premiership. The Dons go into it off the back of a dreary 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock with Robson under mounting pressure after just two league wins from nine. Kettlewell's team meanwhile struck late against Ross County to end a run of four straight defeats at the weekend, coming from 3-1 down to snatch a point through Luca Ross' 94th minute equaliser.

It might be the movable force vs the resistible object on the form table but Robson is confident of quickly bouncing back. And his pre-match declaration that his team can go to Motherwell and win appears to have rubbed Kettlewell the wrong way. He said: "I heard Barry's interview after the game and he referenced coming here and winning on Wednesday. headtopics.com

"So clearly Aberdeen are a much bigger football club with far greater resources than we have, and obviously expect they are going to come here on Wednesday and win the game. I think he said about winning here and taking them into a semi-final.

"We just have to acknowledge that the expectation is that they will come here and they will win the game. But we have had a number of performances here, at home especially, where it would suggest it is going to be a difficult place for them to come and that we are very, very competitive. headtopics.com

"By getting that point and hopefully breaking a bit of a cycle for ourselves then surely we will be going in with a bit of confidence, and I think we will. We are always respectful to who we play against but that doesn't mean we don't have a belief in ourselves. It's just about us being as well prepared and as braced for the challenge as we possibly can and it's our intention to give them a real tough night when they come here on Wednesday.

