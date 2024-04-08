Struggles of Manchester Pub Landlords

Hello Barry Hayes is the landlord of the Circus Tavern, one of Manchester ’s most recognisable pubs. But he admits he’s ‘sick of the place’. The 59-year-old is currently working 60-70 hour weeks as rising energy bills, the cost-of-living crisis and changing drinking habits means he can’t afford the staff. “The pub game has changed,” he said. “Pub culture is changing. Now people are coming out more at weekends, you’ve got football, parties, hen-dos, you’ll always have that.

“Last night I closed the doors at 7.30pm. There was no one on the street, it was like it was half three in the morning. I’m on a busy walkway but lately it’s been dead.” Barry was one of several Greater Manchester publicans who spoke to Imogen Clyde-Smith. And while the trials and tribulations of the pub industry have been well-documented in recent years, Imogen’s piece makes for particularly sobering reading. If you value your local pub, go for a drink

Manchester Pub Landlord Challenges Industry

