Structure of Human Cardiac Filament Revealed

Pumping of the heart is powered by filaments of the motor protein myosin that pull on actin filaments to generate cardiac contraction. In addition to myosin, the filaments contain cardiac myosin-binding protein C (cMyBP-C), which modulates contractility in response to physiological stimuli, and titin, which functions as a scaffold for filament assembly. Myosin, cMyBP-C and titin are all subject to mutation, which can lead to heart failure.

Despite the central importance of cardiac myosin filaments to life, their molecular structure has remained a mystery for 60 years. Here we solve the structure of the main (cMyBP-C-containing) region of the human cardiac filament using cryo-electron microscopy. The reconstruction reveals the architecture of titin and cMyBP-C and shows how myosin’s motor domains (heads) form three different types of motif (providing functional flexibility), which interact with each other and with titin and cMyBP-C to dictate filament architecture and function. The packing of myosin tails in the filament backbone is also resolve

