Strong winds and stormy seas in Devon and Cornwall

Clark Hobbs, of National Highways, told BBC Radio Cornwall : 'Our advice would be for any high sided vehicles,motorcycles, lorries, caravans, to really watch out for gusts of wind. 'Check your braking distances as well. 'Lots of rain, lots of leaves on the ground, lots of surface water, it's going to make driving conditions very, very treacherous.'
BBCLONDONNEWS: Storm Ciarán to Bring Heavy Rain and Damaging WindsStorm Ciarán is expected to bring heavy rain and damaging winds to southern parts of England and Wales. There may be delays or cancellations to transportation services, potential flooding of homes and businesses, and the possibility of communities being cut off by flooded roads. Fast flowing or deep floodwater could pose a danger to life. Very strong and potentially damaging winds are expected late Wednesday onwards into Thursday.
