Strong earthquake strikes off southwestern Japan

A strong earthquake has struck off the coast of southwestern Japan - with power outages and people trapped in buildings in parts of Taiwan. Tsunami warnings were issued after the quake - which had an estimated magnitude of 7.7 - with residents in coastal areas of Okinawa urged to evacuate after it struck at 7.58am local time. It was the strongest quake to hit Taiwan in 25 years, state media said.

The first wave of a tsunami is believed to have already struck two of Japan's southern islands - with waves of up to three metres expected to reach larger areas of the southwestern coast. Japan's meteorological agency described the quake as very shallow, which can cause greater damage. A five-story building in the city of Hualien - near the quake's epicentre in Taiwan - appeared to be heavily damaged. The first floor of the building had collapsed leaving the rest leaning at a 45-degree angl

