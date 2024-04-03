Strong earthquake hits Taiwan, killing at least seven

Taiwan has been hit by its strongest earthquake since 1999, killing at least seven people and injuring over 700 others - as the country is set to experience more, smaller aftershock quakes in the next few days. The National Fire Agency originally said four people died in Hualien County, but three more have also perished according to the Taiwanese government.

Three of the victims were struck by falling rocks as they hiked along the popular Dekalun Trial in the Taroko National Park just north of Hualien City.The fourth victim was a truck driver, whose vehicle was hit by a bolder on Suhuah Highway, which connects Hualien and Luodong about 118 kilometres (73 miles) further up the coast.Another died in a private car from falling debris at the Huide tunnel.One other person died at a quarry for the country's national cement company and the seventh was a constriction worker who was killed on a nearby highway. 711 people have been injured and 77 are said to be trappe

