Strong Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Four Dead

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century has killed at least four people and caused significant damage. The quake, measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale, struck Hualien County and resulted in buildings collapsing and a small tsunami.

Japan has not reported any injuries or damage, but residents in the Okinawa region are advised to stay on high ground until all tsunami advisories are lifted.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strong earthquake shakes Taiwan and damages buildingsThe Japan Meteorological Agency forecast a tsunami of up to three metres for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Taiwan earthquake: Strong tremor causes damage, landslips and tsunamiThe Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued a tsunami alert for the southern islands of the Far Eastern country following the tremor.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Taiwan: Thousands without power and 'people trapped in buildings' after strong earthquakeOne person has died and more than 50 have been injured after the quake - which had an estimated magnitude of 7.7.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

TSMC evacuates fabs after M7.4 earthquake hits TaiwanInternet outages recorded as Japan issues tsunami warning

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Damages Buildings and Creates TsunamiA powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 on the Richter scale has struck Taiwan, causing damage to buildings and creating a tsunami. The earthquake hit the city of Hualien, with a five-storey building heavily damaged. Train and subway services were suspended across the island.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Power outages and tsunami alerts after strong earthquake off Japan's coastFootage showed some buildings in the eastern city of Hualien had collapsed, with reports that some people were trapped inside.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »