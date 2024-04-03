Strong Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Four Dead

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century has killed at least four people and caused significant damage. The quake, measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale, struck Hualien County and resulted in buildings collapsing and a small tsunami.
Japan has not reported any injuries or damage, but residents in the Okinawa region are advised to stay on high ground until all tsunami advisories are lifted.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Strong earthquake shakes Taiwan and damages buildingsThe Japan Meteorological Agency forecast a tsunami of up to three metres for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Damages Buildings and Creates TsunamiA powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 on the Richter scale has struck Taiwan, causing damage to buildings and creating a tsunami. The earthquake hit the city of Hualien, with a five-storey building heavily damaged. Train and subway services were suspended across the island.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »