Strong Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Causing Damage and Casualties

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter of a century has caused significant damage and casualties. The earthquake struck during the morning rush hour, damaging buildings and major roads. Dozens of people were trapped in quarries and nine people lost their lives. The epicenter of the quake was off the coast of Hualien County, where some buildings were severely damaged. In Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings and schools evacuated their students to sports fields.

The earthquake also caused rockslides in Taroko National Park, resulting in the deaths of three hikers and a van driver. A total of 934 people were injured

