Strong Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Causing Damage and Casualties

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter of a century has caused significant damage and casualties. The earthquake struck during the morning rush hour, damaging buildings and major roads. Dozens of people were trapped in quarries and nine people lost their lives. The epicenter of the quake was off the coast of Hualien County, where some buildings were severely damaged. In Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings and schools evacuated their students to sports fields.
The earthquake also caused rockslides in Taroko National Park, resulting in the deaths of three hikers and a van driver. A total of 934 people were injured
Strong Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Four DeadTaiwan experiences its strongest earthquake in 25 years, resulting in four deaths and significant damage. The quake, measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale, struck Hualien County and caused buildings to collapse. Japan reports no injuries or damage, but residents in Okinawa are advised to stay on high ground until tsunami advisories are lifted.
Strong earthquake shakes Taiwan and damages buildingsThe Japan Meteorological Agency forecast a tsunami of up to three metres for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa.
