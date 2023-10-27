Stroke specialist's ‘Taste of India’ lunch spices up support in tribute to mum

A healthy ‘Taste of India’ lunch held recently in Café Connects across the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust, has raised an amazing £1,129.11 for the Stroke Association.

The lunch also provided an opportunity to promote cultural diversity and help support the work of the Stroke Association. Delighted with the incredible amount raised for the Stroke Association, Dr Jeenat Khan said: “Having worked in Stroke Services for many years now and since Covid, I have seen how people are disconnected from their society with no one to talk to.

Expressing his thanks for the outstanding donations and efforts that went into the ‘Taste of India’ event, Stroke Association Northern Ireland Director, Alasdair O’Hara added: “We are delighted that Dr Khan arranged this event for the Stroke Association which raised an incredible amount and that Trust staff supported this fundraiser. headtopics.com

“This donation will contribute greatly towards those vital support services in the South Eastern Trust area.” “I was lucky that I was fit, however the stroke left me with the left side of my body affected. I cannot move my limbs properly. I was a patient in the Royal Victoria Hospital for a month and the Brain Injury Unit for two months. I had to be tube fed.

