Strike on Syrian Capital Kills Five Iranian Military Advisers

Five Iranian military advisers were killed in a strike on the Syrian capital, Damascus. The strike targeted a multi-storey building used by Iranian advisers supporting President Bashar al Assad. The Saudi minister expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the region and called for de-escalation. Meanwhile, more details on the victims of the strike are emerging on Iranian state TV.





Northern Ireland to face biggest strike day in recent historyTrade unions say Northern Ireland will be brought to a standstill next Thursday during what's being billed as the biggest strike day in recent history. It's estimated that up to 170,00 workers will take to picket lines across the region amid the ongoing dispute over pay and conditions. They will include nurses, teachers, bus and train drivers along with police staff and civil servants and it means public services here will effectively shut down for the day as a result.

Junior doctors' strike causes disruption at Royal Preston and Chorley HospitalAround 1,000 pre-planned procedures and outpatient appointments have been postponed at the Royal Preston and Chorley Hospital during the latest round of strike action by junior doctors. The six-day walkout is the longest in NHS history and is part of the British Medical Association's ongoing pay dispute with the government.

Houthi Rebels Warn of Fierce Response to US-led AttacksYemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels warn that any attack by US-led forces on Houthi targets will result in a strong military retaliation. The US and UK have launched strikes against the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. The retaliatory strike comes after the Houthis carried out numerous attacks on commercial shipping, claiming it is to stop Israel's war on Hamas.

Magennis secures point for Wigan against NorthamptonJosh Magennis' second-half strike secured a precious point on the road for Wigan as they drew 1-1 at in-form Northampton.

Premier League: Aston Villa's impressive season highlights the league's qualityAs we approach the midway point of the campaign, fans have been treated to an abundance of high-scoring thrillers and last-gasp winners. Aston Villa are also in the mix at the top end of the table, with the Villans beating Chelsea, Tottenham, City and Arsenal this season. Newcastle United - who were promoted to the Premier League in just 12 months of their new ownership - sit in the bottom half, which shows just how high the level of competition is. Five UCL spots? Man United and Newcastle's early exits have harmed Premier League chances. It's hard to pick and choose the standout matches so far this campaign, but that is exactly what talkSPORT host and ex-Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has done. Here are his top five games of the season so far.

Weather warnings issued for snow and ice in Northern IrelandA number of weather warnings have been issued for snow and ice across Northern Ireland for the week ahead. The first yellow alert comes into force at 3am on Monday, January 15, and will remain in place until 11.59pm on the same date. The second yellow warning is for "frequent snow showers" for Wednesday, January 17, and Thursday, January 18. If the wintry weather persists into Thursday it will coincide with a large scale strike expected to see thousands of public sector workers down tools in protest over pay and conditions.

