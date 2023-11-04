Strike action by school support workers in Scotland suspended

School support workers in South Lanarkshire, Dumfries and Galloway, Edinburgh and Fife had intended to go on strike on Wednesday, November 8. This action was to be followed by strikes from school staff in Stirling, Clackmannanshire, Dundee City, Angus and Perth & Kinross on November 15.Now, Unison states that strike action is suspended until members have their say on whether to accept the offer
. The union said they have negotiated a"ground-breaking" commitment to tackle low pay across local government, which should deliver above inflation increases for the lowest paid workers for at least the next three years.The union added that action by Unison members over the past months had delivered an additional £100m into the pay packets of local government workers. They added that a commitment secured during negotiations to deliver a minimum rate of £15-per-hour for all local government workers by 2026 will go a long way to tackling low pay across the sector.The union will now put the offer to their members with the recommendation that they vote to accept it.Humza Yousaf's family successfully escape Gaza via Egypt “Over the past few months, from the employers original offer to today, the action of UNISON members has secured more than an additional £100m into the pockets of local government workers. This includes an additional £17.2m secured in the last couple of week
