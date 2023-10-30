Strictly viewers saying same thing about Neil Jones and Jowita Przystał's pro performance

and Jowita Przystał delivered an incredible pro performance during Sunday night's results show – and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

The duo danced a fabulous routine whilst Rick Astley performed his new song, 'Forever and More' in the studio.Fans were delighted to see Neil on the dance floor, especially since he wasn't partnered with a celebrity contestant this year.

Commenting on the show's official Instagram page, which posted a snippet from the dance, one person wrote: "Jowita Przystal and Neil Jones performed a stunning routine on SundayAbsolutely and great to see Neil & Jowita dance so beautifully tooNeil also commented on the post, writing: "Such a pleasure to do dance with the incredible @jowitaprzystal honestly we had the best time rehearsing and creating to a wonderful song from @officialrickastley. headtopics.com

"When you don't have a partner, a lot of people think you just sit at home. But you really don't. On Strictly, they make sure you've got plenty to do.The couple shared the happy news earlier this month, telling HELLO!: "Mum and baby are doing really well, she's everything we hoped for and more."star got down on one knee while on holiday in Bali, a trip he had been secretly planning while on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour earlier this year.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: hellomag »

Strictly Come Dancing Star Katya Jones Reportedly Splits from BoyfriendKatya Jones, a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, has reportedly ended her relationship with ex-football player William Abbotts. The couple, who never confirmed their relationship, started dating in the summer but have now decided to go their separate ways. Katya is said to be focusing on the dance competition and believes she has a strong chance of reaching the final with her celebrity partner Nigel Harman. Read more ⮕

BBC Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones splits with beau 'to focus on show'Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Katya Jones has reportedly split with ex-footie player William Abbotts so she can focus on the BBC show Read more ⮕

Strictly Come Dancing Star Katya Jones Splits from Property Mogul William AbbottsProfessional dancer Katya Jones has ended her relationship with property mogul William Abbotts. She is now focused on her participation in this year's Strictly Come Dancing alongside partner Nigel Harman. Read more ⮕

Strictly Come Dancing Star Katya Jones Reportedly Splits from BoyfriendKatya Jones, a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, has reportedly ended her relationship with ex-football player William Abbotts after a short romance. Jones is now focusing on the dance competition and believes she has a strong chance of reaching the final with her celebrity partner Nigel Harman. Read more ⮕

Strictly Come Dancing Star Katya Jones Splits from Boyfriend to Focus on ShowBBC Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones has reportedly split from her footballer boyfriend, William Abbotts, to focus on the show. The 34 year old Russian-born star is currently dancing with actor Nigel Harman, 50, in the BBC dance competition. Read more ⮕

Preston man remembers moment meeting Neil Armstrong and receiving rare autographA Preston man has recalled the special moment he met the legendary astronaut Neil Armstrong. Read more ⮕