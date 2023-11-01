Strictly viewers make same complaint over Angela Rippon performance

Strictly Come Dancing fans say they believe Angela Rippon was 'overmarked' following her performance on Saturday's show, October 28. .

The judges were left impressed by the energetic routine which included a swivel when pro partner Kai Widdrington threw himself at Angela before pulling her up to her heels, reports the MEN. Craig Revel Horwood gave it a 9, and the rest of the judges an 8. But some viewers didn't agree with the high scoring in the Halloween special.One viewer wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "A 9? Wow. really didn't like that much. Mad marking." Another wrote: "It wasn't the best Charleston but at 79 she did well."

A third wrote: "I think Angela Rippon is a legend, however, that dance was well overmarked by the judges." A fourth wrote: "I get that she's like watching your nan it's cute but that was stupidly overmarked." headtopics.com

A fifth wrote: "Sorry but Angela R was seriously overmarked. If any other celebrity had made that many mistakes and had sat down for footwork there would have been serious criticism from the judges."

