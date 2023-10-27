Strictly star replaces Steph McGovern on Steph's Packed Lunch after show axed

Anton Du Beke stood in for Steph McGovern on Steph’s Packed Lunch today just days after the announcement the show is being axed.

The series, presented by broadcaster Steph McGovern, 41, debuted in 2020 and is filmed from Leeds Dock. Steph’s Packed Lunch, formerly known as The Steph Show, was first launched in March 2020, just a week after the first Covid-19 pandemic lockdown began.

“We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out-of-London target. We will be reinvesting the budget previously committed to Steph’s Packed Lunch into other nations and regions productions.” headtopics.com

He took to social media to tell fans: "#ASKANTONANYTHING. Join me for lunch, my loves… Channel 4, 12 noon sharp – I’ll be your host today on Steph’s Packed Lunch! As well as our marvellous array of guests, we have a special feature… #AskAntonAnything!"

Latest Strictly news The final episodes of Steph’s Packed Lunch will air in December, which caused uproar among fans. The Channel 4 statement continued: "Steph has not only made the nation’s lunchtimes more entertaining and brilliantly reflected the views and pre-occupations of the country, but the show has also been an outstanding springboard for developing local talent behind the scenes. headtopics.com

The Mirror reports that she was blindsided by the decision, as she recently told MailOnline when quizzed if she was to take over on This Morning in the wake of Holly Willoughby’s exit: “I'm very happy at Channel 4, but never say never."

In March, Steph announced a major change to the daytime show as there were plans to make it even bigger. Steph's Packed Lunch aired for an extra half hour, starting at the earlier time of 12pm every weekday. headtopics.com

