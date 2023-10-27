Strictly star pulls out of show as pro partner admits he's resting for Saturday

Strictly Come Dancing's Adam Thomas had to miss out on Friday's spin-off show, It Takes Two, because he was feeling a bit poorly. His dance partner Luba Mushtuk shared that he was taking it easy to be ready for Saturday's live show.

Fleur said: "Unfortunately, Adam's feeling a bit under the weather. But please welcome the lovely Luba!" Luba then joked about being there alone, saying: "It's so strange to be here by myself!" This comes after Adam was reportedly not allowed to rehearse last week because he was ill. The star of Waterloo Road told his fans on Instagram that he was unwell and shared a picture of himself in bed.

Despite feeling poorly, Adam still managed to perform last weekend. He and Luba did really well and got 32 points for their couple's choice dance to Backstreet Boys Medley by Backstreet Boys. The actress missed last weekend's episode due to 'medical reasons', and her departure was confirmed on the spin-off show, It Takes Two. headtopics.com

The 51 year old actress then broke her silence about her exit on Instagram and shared a picture of her dancing shoes. She captioned it: "It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue."

"I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It's a wonderful bunch of people and I'll miss all of them.

