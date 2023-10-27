Strictly star Amanda Abbington's fiancé Jonathan hints at 'situation' in cryptic post

on the show, announced that she was departing the BBC competition due to "personal reasons" after previously admitting her struggles. Now, Jonathan shared a photo of an iceberg on his Instagram Stories, alluding to a situation beyond the surface.The caption read: "When you see an iceberg you could be forgiven for not realizing just how much is below the surface. The same is true of people.

"It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside."I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It's a wonderful bunch of people and I'll miss all of them. I'm so sad that I am unable to go any further.

It was previously reported that Amanda was struggling with the intensity of rehearsals. In a video shared earlier this month to mark Mental Health Awareness Day, the actress shared a candid and passionate message about how important it is to reach out. headtopics.com

"I'm a bit late to the party, but better late than never! It's World Mental Health Day today. I just want to shout out to everyone, there's a lot of us, that go through anxiety and depression and have a lot of things going on in our lives that we struggle with mentally and emotionally and that manifest itself physically.

