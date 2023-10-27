Strictly's Zara McDermott says 'it's a sad day' after behind-the-scenes change

Strictly Come Dancing star Zara McDermott told fans 'today is a sad day' as she gave them a sneak peak behind the scenes of the BBC show.

Zara took to Instagram to give a tour of her new room with the caption, 'Not sure how I feel about this Ellie Leach. I may sneak back into your room for girl chats'. "But I have been sharing with Ellie for the last six weeks, maybe more, because there is not enough space in this building so me and Ellie have been sharing, and Nikita as well."

Zara is hoping for a better performance in this week's show as last weekend saw her and partner Graziano di Prima find themselves in the bottom three. Sunday's results show saw the two couples perform their routines one again in a bid to keep their place in the competition, with Eddie and Karen re-performing their Samba to Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez. But it was Eddie who became the fourth contestant to leave the dance contest after three votes in favour of Zara and Graziano headtopics.com

Sharing a photo alongside Graziano, Zara wrote: "Being in the dance off for the second time was definitely not the easiest moment of our Strictly journey so far. I think I let those nerves get the better of me during our performance, and I knew I could have done better.

Read more:

MENnewsdesk »

Zara McDermott ‘passes out’ in Strictly rehearsals after brutal training day with partner Graziano...Zara McDermott ‘passes out’ in Strictly rehearsals after brutal training day with partner Graziano Read more ⮕

Strictly's Zara McDermott rows with Graziano Di Prima after revealing she's suffering from extreme...Strictly's Zara McDermott rows with Graziano Di Prima after revealing she's suffering from extreme exhaustion. 'I did double the workload to you!', she said on Instagram video. Read more ⮕

Strictly star takes brutal swipe at Zara McDermott'The cynical side of me thinks they are going to try and keep her around.' Read more ⮕

Zara McDermott Leaves Strictly Rehearsals Early Due to Boyfriend's Medical EmergencyZara McDermott had to leave her Strictly rehearsals early after her boyfriend Sam Thompson had a medical emergency. She rushed to his side as he required medical attention for a kidney problem. Sam praised his friend Pete Wicks for supporting him during this difficult time. Read more ⮕

Strictly star Zara McDermott leaves rehearsals early over medical 'emergency'The 26-year-old gave up her studio time with dance partner Graziano di Prama to rush to her boyfriend Sam Thompson's side over concerns about his kidneys. Read more ⮕

Strictly's Zara McDermott leaves rehearsals for hospital dash with Sam ThompsonStrictly star Zara McDermott was forced to leave dance rehearsals early to accompany boyfriend Sam Thompson to a medical emergency, with Sam opening up on the incident on his podcast Read more ⮕