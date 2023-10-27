Strictly's Zara McDermott forced to leave rehearsals due to medical 'emergency'

Strictly Come Dancing star Zara McDermott had to cut her dance rehearsals short following a medical emergency.

However she was forced to leave rehearsals when her Made In Chelsea star boyfriend Sam Thompson thought he was 'dying' due to kidney concerns. Speaking on his podcast, Staying Relevant with co-host Pete Wicks, Sam, 31, admitted that he feared he was suffering from kidney disease after experiencing severe pain in his abdomen.

Pete responded: "Despite knowing there was nothing wrong with you." Fortunately, the doctors confirmed Pete's suspicions that Sam was going to be okay, and he was discharged with the all-clear. "I made Zara leave her Strictly training early to come and see me at the doctors," he continued, suppressing a fit of laughter. "And it was just for the guy to go, 'Yeah, you're fine'." headtopics.com

After being saved, Zara took to her Instagram to share her thoughts with fans, which included a 'promise' to herself and her Strictly pro partner. Sharing a photo alongside Graziano, Zara wrote: "Being in the dance off for the second time was definitely not the easiest moment of our Strictly journey so far. I think I let those nerves get the better of me during our performance, and I knew I could have done better.

Read more:

MENnewsdesk »

Strictly star Zara McDermott forced to leave training due to medical emergencyThe TV presenter headed to the hospital with boyfriend, Sam Thompson Read more ⮕

Strictly's Zara McDermott says 'it's a sad day' after behind-the-scenes changeThe Love Island star let her Instagram followers know of a big change in the Strictly studio Read more ⮕

Strictly's Zara McDermott rows with Graziano Di Prima after revealing she's suffering from extreme...Strictly's Zara McDermott rows with Graziano Di Prima after revealing she's suffering from extreme exhaustion. 'I did double the workload to you!', she said on Instagram video. Read more ⮕

Strictly star takes brutal swipe at Zara McDermott'The cynical side of me thinks they are going to try and keep her around.' Read more ⮕

Zara McDermott Leaves Strictly Rehearsals Early Due to Boyfriend's Medical EmergencyZara McDermott had to leave her Strictly rehearsals early after her boyfriend Sam Thompson had a medical emergency. She rushed to his side as he required medical attention for a kidney problem. Sam praised his friend Pete Wicks for supporting him during this difficult time. Read more ⮕

Strictly star Zara McDermott leaves rehearsals early over medical 'emergency'The 26-year-old gave up her studio time with dance partner Graziano di Prama to rush to her boyfriend Sam Thompson's side over concerns about his kidneys. Read more ⮕