Strictly's next evictee 'heading home' as they lack 'connection’ on dancefloor

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima have been ‘revealed’ as the couple who could be heading home after this week’s Strictly , according to a body language expert.

However, they made it through with Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer being the latest couple to be evicted from the show. However, body language expert Darren Stanton has revealed that the couple could be the next to leave the show, after analysing the remaining couples’ body language.

He also added that their gestures aren’t always “fully reciprocated” and don’t have that “Bluetooth connection” that other couples have shown. "They get on well and they have good banter, but there are a lot stronger couples still there. Their gestures aren't always fully reciprocated and their postures don't always mirror each other. Zara and Graziano don't have that 'Bluetooth connection' other couples have shown on and off the dance floor.” headtopics.com

Appearing on Strictly: It Takes Two, Zara told show host Fleur East that Graziano had been her “absolute rock” throughout the past week, as he helped her to battle her nerves before taking to the dance floor for a second time.

