Strictly's Luba Mushtuk unveils 'hidden sign' with Adam Thomas when dancing

Strictly Come Dancing professional Luba Mushtak has revealed the 'secret' sign she shares with dance partner Adam Thomas during tonight's episode (Friday 27 October) of Strictly: It Takes Two.

For the pair's dance last Saturday - which was Couple's Choice to Backstreet Boys Medley by Backstreet Boys - Adam had to perform some of the moves on his own. Host Fleur East then quizzed pro dancer Luba on how she knew he was in-sync and keeping in time.

The 33-year-old revealed a little secret that viewers would likely have missed: "I did give him a bit of side eye to check.Luba then went onto praise her dancing partner, who has previously been open about his struggles with his battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis, and said: "What Adam does every Saturday night... I am just in awe of him. With everything that is going on with him and his work, there's so many things, but he just manages to always deliver the best. headtopics.com

In the same episode of It Takes Two it was revealed that the former Emmerdale actor had to miss out on appearing because he was feeling a bit poorly.Fleur said: "Unfortunately, Adam's feeling a bit under the weather. But please welcome the lovely Luba!" Luba then joked about being there alone, saying: "It's so strange to be here by myself!"

She reassured everyone that Adam was resting up and would be fine for the next show though: "He is resting now, he just hasn't felt very well, but he is resting and getting ready for tomorrow night so everything will be fine." headtopics.com

Adam had previously been keeping fans up to date on the status of his illness on Instagram as he was reportedly not allowed to rehearse last week.

