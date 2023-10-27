Strictly's Layton Williams hits back at fake exit rumours days after Amanda Abbington's departure

Addressing the stories, Layton, 29, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clear things up. "Lols. Don't believe everything you read. Click bait. I ain't quit nothing," he penned on the platform.
With fans reassured that he's still in the competition, several headed to the comments to voice their relief. "Yes! Yes! Yes! Bring on Saturday night, bring on the tango, the fits and the vibes. Can't wait to see you both slay it," wrote one."I know you're not because I saw your outfit for Saturday on @bbcstrictly #ItTakesTwo I can't wait for Saturday," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Oh, thank God! Layton, you're the highlight of my week.
While Layton is set to return to the ballroom this weekend, there will be one contestant missing from the Halloween special –Releasing an official statement on social media, Amanda explained: "It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.
Following the news, fans have voiced their support for Amanda across social media. Additionally, her former dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, has shared the sweetest tribute on Instagram. Posting a photo of the two of them backstage hugging, the Italian dancer wrote: "Amanda. I am so sad we can't continue but I am proud of what we achieved, and I am sending you so much love."
"This can't have been an easy decision, health and wellbeing has to come first. Thank you for four beautiful, memorable dances. You will be missed.