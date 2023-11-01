Strictly's Ellie Leach tells Vito 'I love you' ahead of 'beautiful day together'

Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Leach has told her dance partner Vito Coppola "I love you", as he confessed he was looking forward to another “beautiful” day together.

On Wednesday, 1 October, Vito shared a video of him on his Instagram account, where he said that he and Ellie “feel so close” to their fans, and they don’t take “anything for granted.” Alongside the video, Vito shared a sweet caption, where he paid a sweet tribute to former Coronation Street actress Ellie.

“One year ago, when I moved here to the UK, I couldn’t imagine that I would have feel so loved. Thank you, thank you, thank you very much.” “Have a good rest tonight, and make sure you eat properly. See you tomorrow for another beautiful day together.” headtopics.com

Ellie also reposted the video to her Instagram story, as she wrote: "Honestly I'm crying watching this... This man amazes me EVERY SINGLE DAY.

