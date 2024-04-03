Strictly's Amanda Abbington Swears at Fiancé as They Row in Home Video

Jonathan worked as an escapologist but was left with life-changing injuries while rehearsing a stunt for America's Got Talent: Extreme. He suffered broken legs, burns, and a spinal cord injury that left him confined to a wheelchair.

Despite his situation, he remains positive and refuses to let it define him.

