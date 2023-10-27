Strictly's Adam Thomas forced to pull out of It Takes Two due to illness

Strictly Come Dancing's Adam Thomas was forced to pull out of tonight’s spin-off show It Takes Two due to illness. The Emmerdale star’s pro partner Luba Muchstuk still appeared as she told host Fleur East: “It's so strange to be here by myself!"

Luba, 33, said: “He is resting now, he just hasn't felt very well, but he is resting and getting ready for tomorrow night so everything will be fine!" Taking to Instagram, he told fans: “Of all weeks to be poorly!” adding that he'd been drinking Berocca and coffee in an attempt to recover.

A spokesperson for Strictly said: "Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition. The show wishes her all the best for the future.” She continued: “It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.” headtopics.com

Amanda was reportedly struggling with partner Giovanni Pernice pair, with the Sherlock actress said to be left feeling miserable over his "aggressive training style and attitude" during their training sessions. A source revealed that Giovanni is a "hard taskmaster and takes the competition very, very seriously".

