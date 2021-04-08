Strictly Come Dancing to be Broadcast Live from Blackpool

Strictly Come Dancing will be broadcast live from Blackpool this weekend. It is the stage of the competition couples competing in the long-running hit BBC show are desperate to reach. The goal is to swirl, step and lift their way across the magnificent and historic Blackpool Tower Ballroom floor.

And seven celebrities and their professional partners will do just that this weekend, when the iconic 'Blackpool Week' is broadcast live from the Fylde Coast The show moves from its usual home in London studios to the seaside resort for one week only, and fans of the dancing contest are excited to hear all the behind the scenes gossip and details. Often dubbed 'the home of ballroom dancing', Blackpool is often mentioned by the dancers, judges, presenters and celebrities. READ MORE: Even to the point of viewers complaining it was named dropped too much in last week's episode. Below we reveal the latest updates as the bright lights of Blackpool welcomes Strictly to its shores, including who is dancing which dance and to what song

