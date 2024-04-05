Strictly Come Dancing Star Iwan Thomas Welcomes Third Son

Strictly Come Dancing star Iwan Thomas has welcomed a third son . The Welsh sprinter recently shared a picture of his new baby along with his two other children on Instagram . He has never publicly named his long-term partner to keep his personal life private.

The baby, named Bowie, was born in February.

Strictly Come Dancing Iwan Thomas Third Son Welsh Sprinter Baby Instagram Long-Term Partner Private Life Bowie

