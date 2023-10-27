Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Thomas accused of 'staging' family photo

STRICTLY Come Dancing star Adam Thomas has been accused of "staging" a family photo before heading off to training. The star, 35, snapped a shot of his wife Caroline and five-year-old daughter Elsie 'sleeping' in bed as he left the house. "Like mother like daughter ❤️ although she may look like her mother, she’s a lot more like me ahhaha don’t know if that’s a good thing or bad thing haha bless her x." "It's obvious it's staged, who looks like that first thing, most people have bed hair and creases on their face lol." Another added: "She's beautiful but there's no way on hell she's asleep. The bub is but no way is mama. Nice pic tho just a fake one." Earlier this month, he opened up and admitted he is struggling to be apart from his wife while training for Strictly Come Dancing. Adam told The Sun: "Absence definitely makes the heart grow fonder because I’m constantly ringing going, ‘God, I love you so much’. I’m so used to being at home all the time as well. We are definitely missing each other. I never in my wildest dreams thought that it would be as tough as it is.” Earlier this week, Caroline lifted the lid on her life at home with the kids while filming a clip for her Instagram Stories. "When's this show over @adamthomas21?? You need to look after these kids and the dog while I book a week's holiday!" This weekend's Strictly will be a Halloween special. Adam and Luba will be dancing an American Smooth to Magic Moments by Perry Como Read more:

