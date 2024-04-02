Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis Maintain Close Bond Amidst Controversy

Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice and his previous dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis revealed that they still have a close bond – after a string of former co-stars have reportedly complained about him. The professional dancer, 33, has been at the centre of reports regarding his future on the show.

He has been a hit on the BBC dance competition since joining the cast back in 2015, but his time was cut short during the latest series of the show after his partner Amanda Abbington quit halfway through. Following her departure, the actress claimed she suffered from PTSD and is said to have requested behind the scenes footage of their time rehearsing. But it appears that EastEnders actress Rose is supporting Giovanni amid the drama. The pair lifted the Glitterball trophy back in 2021 and Rose made history as the first deaf contestant to compete in the show. They also formed an incredibly close bond during their time as dance partner

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



OK_Magazine / 🏆 12. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis shares exciting family news – Giovanni Pernice reactsThe Strictly Come Dancing 2021 winner is celebrating becoming an auntie

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling Ellis show united front amid claimsStrictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has been at the centre of a row regarding his future on the show after a string of former co-stars complained.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Strictly's Giovanni Pernice reacts to former partner Rose Ayling-Ellis becoming an auntieStrictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has reacted to the wonderful baby news shared by his former dance partner, Rose Ayling-Ellis. Rose, who won the dance show in 2021 with Giovanni, has delighted her fans by announcing that she has become an auntie. She shares adorable photos on Instagram, including flowers, hair and makeup, and visits to the theatre.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Strictly's Giovanni and Rose Ayling-Ellis show close bond amid show dramaAs he faces claims he is 'too intense' to work with, Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice shows that he has kept in touch with former dance partner, Rose Ayling-Ellis

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice in new crisis as ex-dance partners meet to discuss their ‘difficult...Strictly star Giovanni Pernice is facing a fresh crisis following reports that three of his previous dance partners met to discuss their 'difficult experiences with him'.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Strictly's Giovanni's 'ex-dance partners meet to discuss difficult experiences'The ex-dance partners of Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice have met to discuss their 'difficulties' working with him during their time in the competition, it is reported

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »