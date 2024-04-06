Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke shares disastrous selfie with wife

Strictly Come Dancing 's Anton Du Beke has shared a rare snap of himself with his wife that went disastrously wrong. The 57-year-old judge tied the knot with marketing professional Hannah Summers, 47, back in 2017 with the couple sharing two kids together. The family have been enjoying some time off on holiday together with Anton and Hannah finding time to play a round of golf while basking under sunny skies.

Taking to social media on Friday, Anton attempted to capture a selfie of himself and his wife enjoying their time together but drastically failed, the Mirror reports. He lifted the camera and turned the lens towards himself, while also trying to capture a dramatic backdrop of their dreamy background of ocean views and palm trees. However, it seems when he hit 'click' he accidentally missed their entire faces altogether as he captured just the top of his and Hannah’s heads while they posed for the phot

Strictly Come Dancing Anton Du Beke Selfie Wife Holiday

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strictly's Gorka shares huge news with Anton Du Beke and Giovanni PerniceIn the upcoming Adventures in Spain, the professional dancer tells his co-stars his plan to get the snip as he feels his and fiancée Gemma Atkinson's family is now complete

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Strictly's Anton Du Beke makes emotional family admission over 'missing out'The former longest-severing professional dancer on Strictly was seen having a heart-to-heart with his co-star

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Strictly star Robin Windsor's funeral attended by Anton Du Beke and Susanna ReidIt's believed attendees including Susanna Reid and Anton Du Beke were asked to wear colour in celebration of the late star's colourful life.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Strictly's Anton du Beke admits he 'cut a lot' from BBC seriesAnton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice have reunited for a new BBC series, however, the Strictly Come Dancing judge admitted there were a lot of scenes that didn't make the final cut

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Strictly's Giovanni Pernice's heartbreaking reason for being a 'workaholic'The dancer made the admission as he returned to screens alongside Strictly judge Anton Du Beke

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier's new role revealed with 24 other celebsThe Strictly Come Dancing star is teaming up with some major celebrities.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »