Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke shares disastrous selfie with wife

Strictly Come Dancing 's Anton Du Beke has shared a rare snap of himself with his wife that went disastrously wrong. The 57-year-old judge tied the knot with marketing professional Hannah Summers, 47, back in 2017 with the couple sharing two kids together. The family have been enjoying some time off on holiday together with Anton and Hannah finding time to play a round of golf while basking under sunny skies.
Taking to social media on Friday, Anton attempted to capture a selfie of himself and his wife enjoying their time together but drastically failed, the Mirror reports. He lifted the camera and turned the lens towards himself, while also trying to capture a dramatic backdrop of their dreamy background of ocean views and palm trees. However, it seems when he hit 'click' he accidentally missed their entire faces altogether as he captured just the top of his and Hannah’s heads while they posed for the phot
Strictly Come Dancing Anton Du Beke Selfie Wife Holiday
